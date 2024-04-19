Mark Zuckerberg's bearded look sparks social media frenzy. Internet reacts to edited photos of Zuckerberg with humour and curiosity.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta Platforms, is the buzz in social media platforms with a bearded look that has gone viral.

Zuckerberg unveiled Meta's latest innovation, a revamped version of its AI assistant, Llama 3, on Thursday. Soon after, an edited photo of Zuckerberg sporting a full beard began circulating on social media, grabbing the interest of netizens. Some refer to it as his “drip game" - a term used to describe someone's fashionable style.

In a post on X, Pop Crave wrote, "A fake image of Mark Zuckerberg with facial hair is going viral."

A user wrote, “You vs the guy she doesn’t want you to know about". Another asked: Is that Chris Martin?

Mark Zuckerberg's bearded pic is viral now.

A user wrote, “Zuck with a beard would become World Emperor in months if not weeks".

Another wrote, "Who is running the Zuck PR campaign to rehab his image? They are putting on an absolute clinic."

In the meantime, some individuals edited the picture and captioned it, “How about the old Zuck?"

However, the response of the internet to Zuckerberg's bearded appearance provides an intriguing insight into the distinct perspective of social media and public opinion.

