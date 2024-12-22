Meta cofounder Mark Zuckerberg revealed one of the first few words he chose to teach his third child. In a free-wheeling interview, Zuckerberg said, "Our one-year-old, one of the words that we've chosen to teach her is what sound a bear makes. She just goes, 'Grrr'."

Zuckerberg then jokes, saying it's like "such a third kid thing". He went on to say, “First kids, it's like I am going to teach you everything about the world. By the time you get to the third kid, it's like one of your four pieces of knowledge to teach you what sound a bear makes.”

Zuckerberg was sharing a few fun details of his personal life during a conversation with “The Circuit” on Bloomberg Originals. He discussed his family life, lessons from the Roman Empire and how tech is changing and what it means to be human. Zuckerberg also discussed how the company’s newest AI model Llama 3.1 will shape the future of business, technology and society.

Bloomberg visited Zuckerberg's retreat in Lake Tahoe to talk about his personal evolution as a leader, and learns how to wake surf with Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

He told the channel that he braids Max's, his first child, hair everyday.

When asked how he makes time for it all -- the sports, the side quests to being a dad, Zuckerberg said, “I actually think that having balance between different things that your do helps make you do all the things better.”

"My parents emphasized that it's important to do more than just academics. Like, I want our kids to be like that too. We teach them surfing, Jiujitsu and martial arts," Zuckerberg added.