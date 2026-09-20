Mark Zuckerberg sports De Bethune DB28xs Kind of Blue Tourbillon: Priced at ₹2.1 cr, here's why it is special to him

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is among the richest people in the world. The billionaire is known for his unconventional, minimalist style and often appears in muted T-shirts, which have become part of his signature look. Although he keeps his fashion basic, he splurges on tech. Zuckerberg recently hit headlines for owning a $300 million superyacht named Launchpad and even a doomsday bunker in Hawaii. Most recently, it seems Zuckerberg has been building his luxury watch collection.

Price of Mark Zuckerberg's De Bethune DB28xs Kind of Blue Tourbillon Mark Zuckerberg recently attended an event where he talked about Meta's latest AI system, Muse. It was his De Bethune DB28xs Kind of Blue Tourbillon on the wrist which grabbed attention. The stunning blue finish timepiece retails for $225,000 or ₹2,15,85,487.50.

What makes the blue watch special The blue watch comes with a personal connection for Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg has red-green colour blindness. It means that he can only see colours like yellow and blue. His colour blindness directly impacted the visual identity of his corporate empire. Both Facebook and Meta feature blue logos. It is said to be due to his visual issues, other than just aesthetics.

Zuckerberg once revealed in a 2010 The New Yorker profile that blue became Facebook’s primary palette because it is the colour he perceives most vividly. "Blue is the richest colour for me; I can see all of blue," he said.

About De Bethune DB28xs Kind of Blue Tourbillon: Features, design and more Made by independent Swiss watchmaker De Bethune, the DB28xs Kind of Blue Tourbillon features heat-blued metal, one of its signature design elements, using thermal oxidation to create colour rather than surface coatings. The watch comes in a striking blue finish from grade 5 titanium. Instead of using chemical lacquers, De Bethune subjects the dial components, case, lugs and buckle to controlled heat treatment, producing a vivid shade that can shift between cobalt blue and deep navy in light.

The DB28xs Kind of Blue Tourbillon is powered by the hand-wound DB2009V7 movement, which incorporates several technical features that claim to improve efficiency with a compact mechanism.

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Its 63-component tourbillon cage weighs just 0.18 grams. It is said to complete a rotation every 30 seconds, twice as fast as the traditional one-minute tourbillon. The movement operates at 5Hz and offers a five-day power reserve through two self-regulating mainspring barrels.

De Bethune has fitted its entire mechanism into a 38.7mm case with an 8mm thickness. The watch marks the first time the brand has incorporated a tourbillon into the slim DB28xs case design.