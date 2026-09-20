Mark Zuckerberg sports De Bethune DB28xs Kind of Blue Tourbillon: Priced at ₹2.1 cr, here's why it is special to him

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is among the richest people in the world. The billionaire is known for his unconventional, minimalist style and often appears in muted T-shirts, which have become part of his signature look. Although he keeps his fashion basic, he splurges on tech. Zuckerberg recently hit headlines for owning a $300 million superyacht named Launchpad and even a doomsday bunker in Hawaii. Most recently, it seems Zuckerberg has been building his luxury watch collection.

Advertisement

Price of Mark Zuckerberg's De Bethune DB28xs Kind of Blue Tourbillon Mark Zuckerberg recently attended an event where he talked about Meta's latest AI system, Muse. It was his De Bethune DB28xs Kind of Blue Tourbillon on the wrist which grabbed attention. The stunning blue finish timepiece retails for $225,000 or ₹2,15,85,487.50.

What makes the blue watch special The blue watch comes with a personal connection for Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg has red-green colour blindness. It means that he can only see colours like yellow and blue. His colour blindness directly impacted the visual identity of his corporate empire. Both Facebook and Meta feature blue logos. It is said to be due to his visual issues, other than just aesthetics.

Zuckerberg once revealed in a 2010 The New Yorker profile that blue became Facebook’s primary palette because it is the colour he perceives most vividly. "Blue is the richest colour for me; I can see all of blue," he said.

Advertisement

About De Bethune DB28xs Kind of Blue Tourbillon: Features, design and more Made by independent Swiss watchmaker De Bethune, the DB28xs Kind of Blue Tourbillon features heat-blued metal, one of its signature design elements, using thermal oxidation to create colour rather than surface coatings. The watch comes in a striking blue finish from grade 5 titanium. Instead of using chemical lacquers, De Bethune subjects the dial components, case, lugs and buckle to controlled heat treatment, producing a vivid shade that can shift between cobalt blue and deep navy in light.

The DB28xs Kind of Blue Tourbillon is powered by the hand-wound DB2009V7 movement, which incorporates several technical features that claim to improve efficiency with a compact mechanism.

Also Read | How Luxury Watch Industry Faces New Headaches Due To Iran War l Explained

Its 63-component tourbillon cage weighs just 0.18 grams. It is said to complete a rotation every 30 seconds, twice as fast as the traditional one-minute tourbillon. The movement operates at 5Hz and offers a five-day power reserve through two self-regulating mainspring barrels.

Advertisement

De Bethune has fitted its entire mechanism into a 38.7mm case with an 8mm thickness. The watch marks the first time the brand has incorporated a tourbillon into the slim DB28xs case design.

De Bethune co-founder and technical pioneer Denis Flageollet reportedly discovered the striking blue colour which was due to a reaction while experimenting with titanium balance assemblies at temperatures above 700 degrees Celsius.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Mark Zuckerberg sports De Bethune DB28xs Kind of Blue Tourbillon: Priced at ₹2.1 cr, here's why it is special to him