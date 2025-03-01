Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla on birthday in Benson Boone’s Grammys shiny jumpsuit: Watch video

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made his wife Priscilla Chan’s 40th birthday celebration memorable with his unexpected recreation of Benson Boone's headline-making Grammy's performance. His transition from black tuxedo to shiny blue jumpsuit took the party spirits to the next level.

Mark Zuckerberg’s look was inspired by Benson Boone’s Grammy look, where he performed ‘Beautiful Things’. Later, he also paid tribute to Benson Boone on his Instagram post. Here’s a sneak peek into Mark Zuckerberg’s amusing performance at his wife’s birthday party.

Mark Zuckerberg recreates Benson Boone’s Grammy look | Watch Mark Zuckerberg shared the video of his performance on Instagram with caption: “Your wife only turns 40 once!”

He added, “Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single.”

Mark Zuckerberg ripped off his suit to reveal his shiny blue jumpsuit and jumped on stage to perform. The video showed a glimpse of how his surprise left his wife laughing and amused.

Revisiting Boone's Grammy performance | Watch The 22-year-old American singer made headlines with his electrifying performance at the award show last month.

Benson Boone started his Grammy performance in a tuxedo. Which was later stripped down to a skintight blue jumpsuit . For those unfamiliar with Benson Boone's Grammy 2025 look, here's a glimpse of the video which inspired Mark Zuckerberg's surprise for his wife on her birthday

Boone, 22, performed his hit song “Beautiful Things,” and completed his performance with a series of jumps and backflips.

As per website People's report, a Meta staff confirmed that Mark Zuckerberg was wearing the same jumpsuit which was worn by Boone at Grammy award function.