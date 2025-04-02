Mark Zuckerberg wears iconic t-shirt from ‘The Social Network’, reveals he got it in auction

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed during a podcast that he owns a T-shirt that actor Jesse Eisenberg wore in the 2010 drama based on the story of Facebook’s founding, “The Social Network.”

Advertisement

Zuckerberg could be seen wearing a blue T-shirt with the words “Ardsley Athletics” written across it during an appearance on “The Colin and Samir Show” podcast on March 27.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but you are wearing a shirt right now that Jesse Eisenberg wears in the movie when Eduardo comes to the house in Palo Alto,” host Samir Chaudry asked the entrepreneur. “Is that right?”

Zuckerberg replied, “Yeah, that’s true." He reportedly said, “One of my friends saw this online in an auction and was like, ‘You have to get this.’ So I was like, ‘Alright, yeah, sure, let’s get it.'”

Screenshot from a video posted on Youtube (The Colin and Samir Show)

Advertisement

“Wait, so that’s the exact shirt?” Chaudry asked. “Yeah, this is his [Jesse Eisenberg] shirt. Well, it’s my shirt now. But it was his shirt," the Meta CEO said.

Read More

When asked Chaudry if Jesse Eisenberg knows that Zuckerberg owns the shirt now, the Meta CEO said, “Now he does.”

As per the New York Post, the iconic t-shirt was listed on PropstoreAuction, with the winning bid coming in between $2,000 and $4,000.

Eisenberg, 41, famously portrayed the Facebook and Meta cofounder in 2010's The Social Network. The movie also features Andrew Garfield as Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and Justin Timberlake as Napster co-founder and Facebook's first president, Sean Parker.

Jesse Eisenberg, who received immense appreciation for his role as Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 film The Social Network, has said he no longer wants to be “associated” with the Meta CEO. In an interview with BBC, the 41-year-old actor said he no longer wants to be “associated with someone like that”. Advertisement