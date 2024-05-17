Mark Zuckerberg's birthday look garners hilarious social media reactions: ‘After-effects of attending Gujju’s wedding'
Mark Zuckerberg's new look, which included a black T-shirt and gold chain, after attending Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony in India, attracted social media attention.
Ever since the celebration of his 40th birthday on May 14, Mark Zuckerberg has become a bigger centre of attraction on social media, mainly because of his looks. Photos of the Meta CEO donning a black T-shirt and a gold chain received multiple social media reactions. Many Indians were quick to identify Zuckerberg's new look as an “after-effect" of attending lavish pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India.