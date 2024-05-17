Ever since the celebration of his 40th birthday on May 14, Mark Zuckerberg has become a bigger centre of attraction on social media, mainly because of his looks. Photos of the Meta CEO donning a black T-shirt and a gold chain received multiple social media reactions. Many Indians were quick to identify Zuckerberg's new look as an “after-effect" of attending lavish pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India.

Zuckerberg celebrated his birthday with close friends and family members. He also shared a few images on Instagram with his wife, Priscilla Chan, and others, including Microsoft CEO Bill Gates. In addition to his black t-shirt and gold chain, Zuckerberg wore blue jeans and white shoes.

A social media user shared Mark Zuckerberg's photo and wished him 'Happy Birthday'. However, the user also drew attention toward his big gold chain and regarded it as an ‘after-effect’ of attending Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony.

“The after affects of attending a Gujju wedding. Zuck flaunting a big gold chain. On a serious note, Zuckerberg is the best founder CEO ever. From finding the company in teens to successfully running the company in 40s, it’s one hell of a ride for Mark. Happy 40, Mark," wrote Naveen Kumar Deivasigaman.

“Not in my wildest dreams would I have predicted Mark Zuckerberg would one day show up in a photo shoot in great shape with a gold chain and a shirt that says, “Carthage must be destroyed" in Latin," wrote another X user.

“Jab se Ambani ki pre wedding se hoke aaya hai Zuckerberg tab se gold chain permanently pehnene laga hai," read another X post.

“Like I said, it depends on the individual. Peter Obi is a billionaire but he can't spend on things he doesn't need. It's just how they're wired. Why mark Zuckerberg no dey wear gold chain or diamonds for neck despite being a billionaire," posted a user on X.

Meta CEO shared his image with Bill Gates on his birthday. The image appeared that the two were sitting inside a college dorm room. However, it is a replica of the Harvard dorm room where Zuckerberg started Facebook.

