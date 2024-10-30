Maroon 5 to host concert in India for the first time; tickets to go live on THIS date

Maroon 5 will perform their first concert in India on December 3 at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. Tickets are available on BookMyShow, with early access for Kotak Credit Card users starting November 6 and general sales opening November 8.

Livemint
Updated30 Oct 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Popular band Maroon 5 is set to host concert in India for the first time. Tickets will go live on BookMyShow in November.
Popular band Maroon 5 is set to host concert in India for the first time. Tickets will go live on BookMyShow in November.

Maroon 5 will host its first-ever concert in India. The American pop-rock band will perform at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on December 3. Tickets for Maroon 5 concert will go live at BookMyShow on November 6 only for Kotak Credit Card customers. Whereas the general sale will begin at 2 pm on November 8.

Also Read | ’Only 7 Harry Potters’: Chris Martin announces Coldplay to retire after…

“It's HAPPENING! 🎉 Maroon 5 is bringing all their SUGAR 🍬 to India 🇮🇳 for the first time EVER! Time to make some Memories together,” BookMyShow confirmed on X.

The Los Angeles-based rock band has given several all-time hit songs like Sugar, Animals, Girls Like You, Cold, Memories, etc. Here's all you need to know about the American rock band Maroon 5.

Also Read | Coldplay concert row: Police lodge FIR after BookMyShow’s complaint

How to book Maroon 5 India concert tickets?

Follow the below mentioned steps to book tickets for Maroon 5 India concert tickets.

-Install BookMyShow application. Use the application or visit the website to login. First time visitors are required to create their account for easier ticket purchase experience.

-Kotak credit card users can book their tickets at BookMyShow on November 6 at 12 pm.

-Ticket booking slots will also open at 12 pm on November 8 for Kotak Credit Card users.

Also Read | Not just a cold play: How Zomato can make District a blockbuster

-General sale for Maroon 5 concert in Mumbai will go live at BookMyShow on November 8 at 2 pm.

About Maroon 5 rock band

The six-membered rock band, Maroon 5, includes Adam Levine as its lead vocalist. Other members of the band are rhythm guitarist and keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton and bassist Sam Farrar.

The group was formed in 1994 as Kara's Flowers and parted ways in the next 4-5 years after receiving a tepid response from the audience. The band reunited in 2001 with the addition of guitarist James Valentine and also pursued a new name: Maroon 5.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsMaroon 5 to host concert in India for the first time; tickets to go live on THIS date

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    290.15
    01:36 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    6.55 (2.31%)

    Tata Motors share price

    848.15
    01:37 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    5.1 (0.6%)

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    01:37 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -0.35 (-0.23%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    320.55
    01:37 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,752.05
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    339.75 (3.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,816.80
    01:30 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    61.3 (0.79%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.00
    01:33 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -0.95 (-0.54%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,222.15
    01:33 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -11.5 (-0.93%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,255.00
    01:30 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3734.05 (-7.62%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,325.00
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -509.25 (-7.45%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,420.00
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -864.65 (-6.05%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    652.15
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -29.05 (-4.26%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    371.40
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    32 (9.43%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    156.75
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    13.25 (9.23%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    477.40
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    38.55 (8.78%)

    Redington India share price

    181.20
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    14.45 (8.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.