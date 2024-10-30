Maroon 5 will perform their first concert in India on December 3 at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. Tickets are available on BookMyShow, with early access for Kotak Credit Card users starting November 6 and general sales opening November 8.

Maroon 5 will host its first-ever concert in India. The American pop-rock band will perform at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on December 3. Tickets for Maroon 5 concert will go live at BookMyShow on November 6 only for Kotak Credit Card customers. Whereas the general sale will begin at 2 pm on November 8.

“It's HAPPENING! 🎉 Maroon 5 is bringing all their SUGAR 🍬 to India 🇮🇳 for the first time EVER! Time to make some Memories together," BookMyShow confirmed on X.

The Los Angeles-based rock band has given several all-time hit songs like Sugar, Animals, Girls Like You, Cold, Memories, etc. Here's all you need to know about the American rock band Maroon 5.

How to book Maroon 5 India concert tickets? Follow the below mentioned steps to book tickets for Maroon 5 India concert tickets.

-Install BookMyShow application. Use the application or visit the website to login. First time visitors are required to create their account for easier ticket purchase experience.

-Kotak credit card users can book their tickets at BookMyShow on November 6 at 12 pm.

-Ticket booking slots will also open at 12 pm on November 8 for Kotak Credit Card users.

-General sale for Maroon 5 concert in Mumbai will go live at BookMyShow on November 8 at 2 pm.

About Maroon 5 rock band The six-membered rock band, Maroon 5, includes Adam Levine as its lead vocalist. Other members of the band are rhythm guitarist and keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton and bassist Sam Farrar.