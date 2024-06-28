Father postpones discussions for daughter’s marriage due to India vs England semifinal, asks 70LPA match to wait

A social media user has shared what happened to her cousin when he tried looking for a matrimonial match during the India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal match. The response from the potential match’s father has invoked hilarious reactions.

The cousin, named Rahul, introduced himself in a private chat on Shaadi.com. “Hello, I'm Rahul, software engineer from Bangalore. Saw your daughter's profile on Shaadi.com. Currently at 70LPA CTC and I believe we'd be very compatible,” he wrote.

My cousin was looking for rishta on https://t.co/BMuHYGCkZu during the match and this happened 😂 pic.twitter.com/l7IwmXUKDO — Naina (@Naina_2728) June 28, 2024

“Hello, Thanks! I am Priyanka's Dad. Match ke baad baat karte hai (let’s speak after the match,” came the reply from the father. The potential groom’s fat pay package seemed not enough for the father to get distracted from watching the Men in Blue taking on England.

Netizens have reacted enthusiastically to the post. One of them said, “Acceptance or Rejection will depend on outcome of the match.” “Cricket > 70L wala daamad,” wrote another.

“Beti ka byaah toh kal bhi hojaega, semi-final toh aaj hi hoga (My daughter can get married tomorrow. The semifinal won’t be postponed)",” wrote another while one user wrote, “Uncle had his priorities clear.”

Also Read | WATCH: Rishabh Pant looks in light mood as India team arrives in Barbados

“Beti ka rishta judte dekhne se pehle England ki partnership tootate dekhna jyada jaruri hai uncle ke liye (He’s more interested in watching England losing partnerships rather than watching his daughter creating a new partnership),” came from another.

T20 World Cup 2024 It looks like the father’s priorities were right. After all, he saw India thrash England by 68 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal on June 27. India, under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, will play against South Africa in the final on June 29. The match will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Also Read | Memes galore as India beat England by 68 runs to secure T20 World Cup final seat