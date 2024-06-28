The potential groom’s 70LPA pay package seemed not enough for the father to get distracted from watching the India vs England semifinal match in the T20 World Cup 2024.

A social media user has shared what happened to her cousin when he tried looking for a matrimonial match during the India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal match. The response from the potential match’s father has invoked hilarious reactions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cousin, named Rahul, introduced himself in a private chat on Shaadi.com. “Hello, I'm Rahul, software engineer from Bangalore. Saw your daughter's profile on Shaadi.com. Currently at 70LPA CTC and I believe we'd be very compatible," he wrote.

“Hello, Thanks! I am Priyanka's Dad. Match ke baad baat karte hai (let’s speak after the match," came the reply from the father. The potential groom’s fat pay package seemed not enough for the father to get distracted from watching the Men in Blue taking on England. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens have reacted enthusiastically to the post. One of them said, “Acceptance or Rejection will depend on outcome of the match." “Cricket > 70L wala daamad," wrote another.

“Beti ka byaah toh kal bhi hojaega, semi-final toh aaj hi hoga (My daughter can get married tomorrow. The semifinal won’t be postponed)"," wrote another while one user wrote, “Uncle had his priorities clear."

“Beti ka rishta judte dekhne se pehle England ki partnership tootate dekhna jyada jaruri hai uncle ke liye (He’s more interested in watching England losing partnerships rather than watching his daughter creating a new partnership)," came from another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

T20 World Cup 2024 It looks like the father’s priorities were right. After all, he saw India thrash England by 68 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal on June 27. India, under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, will play against South Africa in the final on June 29. The match will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Both India and South Africa have been undefeated in the tournament so far. This year’s World Cup winner will create history by becoming the first team to win the title by remaining unbeaten.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!