‘Marriage is temporary, gains are forever’: Groom hits gym 20 minutes before wedding, bride reaction goes viral

In the weeks leading up to a wedding, many people focus on fitness and health, but one groom appears to have taken it a step too far, and the internet is buzzing. A video that has now gone viral shows a groom intensely working out at the gym while his bride, dressed in her wedding gown, stands nearby in tears. In the clip, she can be heard crying and yelling at him, reminding him that their wedding is just 20 minutes away. Despite her repeated pleas, the groom remains calm and focused on his exercise routine.

The visibly upset bride continues begging him to stop, but he shows no signs of stopping.

Although many suspected the video was staged, it sparked mixed reactions online. Some viewers criticised the groom for his apparent lack of care, with a few even suggesting the bride should call off the wedding.

“Don’t marry him and stop shouting…. know your worth more than to marry a self-obsessed man!” one user commented. Another wrote, “Marriage is temporary, gains are forever.”

Others questioned the authenticity of the video. “No way this is real. Her shoes. His tie. This has to be a skit,” one person pointed out.

Amid the debate, the YouTuber behind the video later shared a behind-the-scenes clip, revealing more of the staged setup. In the extended footage, the couple is seen exchanging wedding vows right inside the gym, with a trainer holding a gym ball as a witness.

Right after the vows, the groom drops to the floor and begins doing pushups. In the final scene, he lifts the bride and walks out, leaving onlookers stunned.