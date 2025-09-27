'How did you propose?': Marriage-based green card interview turns awkward for F1 visa holder

The woman, an F1 visa holder married to a US citizen (USC), shared her experience of a 6:40 a.m. interview that left her shaken. An F1 visa allows international students to study in the United States, but transitioning from F1 status to a green card—a permanent residency card—requires going through a high-stakes interview process with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Proof of Marriage Submitted In her post, she explained that she and her husband have been together for eight years and living together since 2019. To prove the legitimacy of their marriage, she submitted joint evidence including “millions of pictures with friends and family, a joint bank account, trip confirmations, and a marriage certificate.”

Awkward Silence Over Proposal Question However, the interview itself was far from smooth. She recalled: The officer asked, “How did you propose?” But a mix-up led to silence as both she and her husband thought the question was directed at the other. Her husband eventually “made up a story” about watching movies, which fell apart when he couldn’t recall the title. The wife quickly intervened, reminding him of the real proposal at a restaurant “in front of 70 people on countdown night.”

Confusion Over Courthouse Question The officer later asked, “Who was with you at the courthouse?” The woman admitted she answered “nobody,” which prompted a sharp reaction: “NOBODY???” She explained further that her husband’s mother was away in Italy and friends were busy with work, before assuring the officer they planned “a big wedding in Thailand” as well as one in the US.

Case Put Under Review Despite the couple’s long history and evidence, the officer issued a white paper notice placing the case under review for at least 120 days. “I almost cried when we left the room,” the woman wrote, adding that fatigue and nerves had impacted her responses.

Netizens React Strongly The post has triggered strong reactions online:

One commenter wrote: “Your husband is a dummy. Why would he make up a situation? They know all the facts, it’s on paper.”

Another said: “Definitely should have been more prepared, but I am hopeful y’all will get approved!”