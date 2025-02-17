‘Marry first and love your babies’ mom too’: Archbishop of San Francisco advice Elon Musk amid Ashley St. Clair’s row

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, the Archbishop of San Francisco, recently offered Elon Musk relationship advice on social media after a viral video was shared by "Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley" on X.

The video shows Musk holding his toddler during a meeting, captioned, “Of anything in my life, I would say kids by far make me the happiest.”

In response, Archbishop Cordileone quoted the post and provided his own advice to Musk, who has also been involved with the DOGE entity within the Trump administration. The video has now garnered over 700,000 views, and in it, Musk talks about his relationship with his wife, mentioning that they are separated, and that he mainly takes care of his child.

Musk, who has openly discussed the global demographic decline, has 12 children with three different women. He has also been candid about the heartbreak of losing a child to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), sharing the emotional experience of holding his firstborn son as he passed away.

What is the controversy? Elon Musk has given his first reaction after Ashley St. Clair claimed on February 15 that Ashley had given birth to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 13th child five months ago. While Musk has not directly commented on the situation, he did react to a post from a user named MILO. The post included a screenshot of an old comment by Ashley, in which she joked, "I need it to get Elon Musk's attention for a marriage proposal." She also added, “Well he actually has 7 kids and goes through women pretty fast.”

Marry first and love your babies' mom too.

Ashley also responded to one of Musk’s comments, though she later deleted it.

Despite this, several users shared a screenshot of her message, in which she expressed frustration, saying, “Elon, We have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not yet responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

