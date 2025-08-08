Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 release date, time and what to expect

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5: The highly anticipated Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 update is set to go live on August 8, bringing a slew of new features, including a playable Blade hero, a new game mode called Resource Rumble, revamped Team-Up abilities, and crucial anti-toxicity improvements. Whether you’re a competitive player or a casual fan, this mid-season update promises a refreshed Marvel Rivals experience with exciting gameplay changes and rewards. The Marvel Rivals was briefly down for maintenance.
The Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 release date is Thursday, August 8, with a scheduled server downtime of 2–3 hours before launch. Here’s the region-wise update rollout time:
Players will not be able to access matchmaking or log in during the maintenance window.
The star of the Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 hero lineup is none other than Blade, the iconic vampire hunter. Entering the arena as a Duelist-class hero, Blade brings close-range combat expertise, combining a double-barrel shotgun with his signature vampire-slaying sword.
Season 3.5 introduces Resource Rumble, a control-based game mode set in the all-new Throne of Knull map. Players will need tight coordination to capture and control zones, adding a fresh layer of strategy to the gameplay.
Alongside the update, the Queen’s Codex event offers a limited-time opportunity to earn exclusive in-game rewards. Players can unlock:
by completing daily and weekly missions tied to Season 3.5 content.
The update also revamps several Team-Up combos in Marvel Rivals:
Several underused Team-Ups, such as Guardian Revival and Atlas Bond, have been removed, while cooldowns for existing abilities have been rebalanced for better in-game synergy.
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 brings key changes aimed at improving player experience and fair play, including:
These enhancements aim to create a cleaner, more inclusive environment for players worldwide.