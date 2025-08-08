Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 release date, time and what to expect

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5: The highly anticipated Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 update is set to go live on August 8, bringing a slew of new features, including a playable Blade hero, a new game mode called Resource Rumble, revamped Team-Up abilities, and crucial anti-toxicity improvements. Whether you’re a competitive player or a casual fan, this mid-season update promises a refreshed Marvel Rivals experience with exciting gameplay changes and rewards. The Marvel Rivals was briefly down for maintenance.

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 release date and downtime in India The Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 release date is Thursday, August 8, with a scheduled server downtime of 2–3 hours before launch. Here’s the region-wise update rollout time:

India (IST): 7:30 PM

US (ET): 10:00 AM

UK (BST): 3:00 PM

Australia (AEST): 12:00 AM (August 9) Players will not be able to access matchmaking or log in during the maintenance window.

Blade joins Marvel Rivals The star of the Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 hero lineup is none other than Blade, the iconic vampire hunter. Entering the arena as a Duelist-class hero, Blade brings close-range combat expertise, combining a double-barrel shotgun with his signature vampire-slaying sword.

Blade’s hero abilities include: Primary weapon: Double-barrel shotgun for powerful burst damage

Melee weapon: Vampire-infused sword for devastating strikes

Special ability: Anti-heal debuff to counter tanky and healing-heavy enemies

Ultimate – Dracula’s Sword: Area-of-effect damage with lifesteal and crowd controlBlade is expected to shake up the Marvel Rivals meta, especially in synergy with mobility-based heroes like Moon Knight, Cloak, and Dagger.

New Game Mode: Resource Rumble Season 3.5 introduces Resource Rumble, a control-based game mode set in the all-new Throne of Knull map. Players will need tight coordination to capture and control zones, adding a fresh layer of strategy to the gameplay.

Queen’s Codex Event Alongside the update, the Queen’s Codex event offers a limited-time opportunity to earn exclusive in-game rewards. Players can unlock:

Themed skins

Emotes

Resources by completing daily and weekly missions tied to Season 3.5 content.

The update also revamps several Team-Up combos in Marvel Rivals:

New Team-Ups: Duality Dance (Luna Snow & Adam Warlock): Heals and buffs

Vibrant Vitality (Mantis, Loki, Groot): Shield and regeneration boosts Several underused Team-Ups, such as Guardian Revival and Atlas Bond, have been removed, while cooldowns for existing abilities have been rebalanced for better in-game synergy.

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 brings key changes aimed at improving player experience and fair play, including:

Stricter penalties for quitting mid-match

Upgraded chat filters to reduce offensive language

Latency equalisation for better cross-region matchmaking These enhancements aim to create a cleaner, more inclusive environment for players worldwide.

