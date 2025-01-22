Marvel Rivals is gearing up for a festive Spring Festival, inviting players to join the fun with new limited-time content, exclusive rewards, and exciting gameplay. The event kicks off on January 23 at 1 AM PST, offering players a chance to celebrate the season in style. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Game Mode: Clash of Dancing Lions A major highlight of the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival is the introduction of a limited-time game mode – Clash of Dancing Lions. This fresh mode promises thrilling new challenges where players can compete in vibrant, action-packed battles inspired by the joyous Spring Festival traditions.

Fortune & colors – Gallery Card customization

Alongside the new game mode, Marvel Rivals is launching the Fortune & Colors event, which enables players to customize their gallery cards with festive, colorful designs. This unique event celebrates the season and adds a personal touch to players' in-game profiles.

Exclusive rewards Players will also have the opportunity to claim exclusive rewards, including:

Star-Lord's free costume, a special nameplate, and much more.

Release date The Spring Festival event will begin at 1 AM PST on January 23, marking the start of a season full of exciting gameplay and celebration.