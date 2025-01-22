Hello User
Marvel Rivals Spring Festival: – Release date, new game modes, epic rewards & more

Marvel Rivals Spring Festival: – Release date, new game modes, epic rewards & more

Livemint

  • Marvel Rivals Spring Festival starts January 23: New limited-time game mode, “Clash of Dancing Lions,” and the Fortune & Colors event are launching, offering players exclusive rewards like Star-Lord’s costume and a special nameplate.

Starting January 23, Marvel Rivals Spring Festival players can enjoy exciting gameplay, customize gallery cards, and claim exclusive rewards.

Marvel Rivals is gearing up for a festive Spring Festival, inviting players to join the fun with new limited-time content, exclusive rewards, and exciting gameplay. The event kicks off on January 23 at 1 AM PST, offering players a chance to celebrate the season in style.

New Game Mode: Clash of Dancing Lions

A major highlight of the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival is the introduction of a limited-time game mode – Clash of Dancing Lions. This fresh mode promises thrilling new challenges where players can compete in vibrant, action-packed battles inspired by the joyous Spring Festival traditions.

Fortune & colors – Gallery Card customization

Alongside the new game mode, Marvel Rivals is launching the Fortune & Colors event, which enables players to customize their gallery cards with festive, colorful designs. This unique event celebrates the season and adds a personal touch to players' in-game profiles.

Exclusive rewards

Players will also have the opportunity to claim exclusive rewards, including:

Star-Lord's free costume, a special nameplate, and much more.

Release date

The Spring Festival event will begin at 1 AM PST on January 23, marking the start of a season full of exciting gameplay and celebration.

With the golden lion’s mane guiding players to fortune and strength, the Spring Festival promises to be a magical time in Marvel Rivals. Players are encouraged to join in the festivities and claim their rewards before the event ends.

