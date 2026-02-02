Mary Kom apologises to male community over her remarks about ex-husband: Social media slams ‘scripted’ Instagram video

Mary Kom has publicly apologised for the remarks she made on national television about her ex-husband, Onler. This comes after the boxing legend was heavily trolled on social media for her comments.

Mary Kom made strong allegations against Onler on Aap ki Adalat, India's longest-running television show hosted by veteran journalist Rajat Sharma. In response, Onler accused Mary of cheating on him twice. He claimed their elder children were distressed by her alleged affairs.

In 2017, Mary and Onler appeared together on The Tara Sharma Show, where she repeatedly credited him for supporting her boxing career. Their marriage was widely seen as stable and inspiring.

This image later influenced filmmaker Omung Kumar to make the 2014 biopic Mary Kom, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Mary’s recent comments on Aap Ki Adalat about her married life mostly went against her. Many people thought it was beneath the legend’s dignity to say such things about her ex-husband.

“I want to apologise. Many people on social media got confused due to my statements,” Mary Kom said in an Instagram video, captioned ‘Jai Hind, Jai Bharat’.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone, especially the wider male community, who felt hurt or disappointed by my comment on the Aap Ki Adalat show. My statement was never meant to target all men, nor was it intended to insult or demean any individual,” she continued.

“That remark was purely linked to a personal conflict and issue between us. At that moment, I was emotionally overwhelmed. Years of suppressed pain, depression, the feeling of being used, and betrayal surfaced all at once,” she added.

Mary Kom clarified that her remark was misinterpreted on social media, which she described as ‘unfortunate’. She said she was not against youth football, football culture or the football fraternity in any way. Although she is a boxer, she genuinely loves football and also enjoys playing the sport herself.

She explained that her comment was not aimed at any sport or any players. According to her, everyone begins their journey on local streets.

Those who work hard, sweat it out and remain determined till the end are the ones who become players like Sunil Chhetri or Bhaichung Bhutia, she added.

Mary Kom also addressed her ex-husband’s claim that he had sacrificed his football career. She stated that he used to play football in Shillong. But, by the time she met him in Delhi, he had already quit football.

“I want to clarify that it is not true that my marriage was never successful. Everything was fine for many years. Later, when trust broke completely, things changed,” she said.

“Even so, I want to make it clear that, after my divorce in April 2025, and even after a press release was circulated against me, I did not give any statement to the public or the media. I have always conducted myself with dignity and restraint,” she added.

Social media reaction Social media apparently refused to accept Mary Kom’s ‘scripted’ apology.

“Scripted video once you get tension,” wrote one user while another called it an “emotional drama”.

“Wait, let me unfollow you right away,” posted another user.

Many users pointed out the numerous cuts in the video, questioning the ‘heavily-edited’ statement.

One of them wrote, “Jab cheeze dil se nikalti hai to cuts nahi sirf emotions hote hai (You wouldn’t have needed so many cuts if you meant it.”

“If you want to apologise, say sorry to your ex, not to the nation,” advised one of them.

Many others, however, had encouraging remarks for her.

“People judged her so quickly without knowing both sides' story. However, I'm with her,” wrote one of them.

Another wrote, “You are an inspiration. You can ignore this social media.”

“What you have achieved in boxing is already a benchmark in Indian sports. It's only a dream for other Indian athletes to win 6x Gold at World championships,” came from another.

What did Mary Kom say on Aap ki Adalat? On Aap ki Adalat, Mary Kom launched a scathing attack on her ex-husband. She said Onler had not enjoyed any success in his football career.

She alleged that, despite being a man, he lived off a woman’s earnings. After their marriage, he got everything from her earnings. He did not earn even a single rupee, she said.