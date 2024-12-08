Netflix movie Mary has stirred significant controversy, drawing criticism from both Palestinian supporters and conservative Christians. The movie, directed by D.J. Caruso, tells the life story of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. It focuses on her journey from childhood to motherhood and her challenges.

One of the primary criticisms stems from the casting of Israeli actress Noa Cohen as Mary. Critics argue that casting an Israeli actress in the role of a biblical figure, particularly during heightened Middle Eastern tensions, is politically insensitive.

Palestinian supporters have voiced their frustration, claiming the casting subtly aligns Mary with a modern Israeli identity, ignoring the region’s complex history.

Conservative Christians, on the other hand, have criticised the film for its deviation from traditional religious doctrine. They object to how Mary portrays her relationship with Joseph and question its historical accuracy.

Some argue that the movie takes excessive creative liberties, which detract from its religious significance, the publication added.

Despite the backlash, the filmmakers defended their decisions. Caruso explained that casting an Israeli actress was aimed at maintaining authenticity, as most of the cast hails from Israel.

Actress Noa Cohen, who has faced similar controversies in the past, stated that the film sought to portray Mary’s emotional journey and human strength.

The film’s modern interpretation of sacred themes has also sparked debates. For instance, the portrayal of the Archangel Gabriel and Satan in contemporary attire has divided audiences.

However, the movie’s producers have expressed their hope that Mary will resonate with younger audiences and inspire them to explore faith.

Social media reactions On social media, many expressed anger, stating that the film erases the cultural and historical Palestinian narrative, according to The Telegraph.

