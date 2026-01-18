Maryam Nawaz trolled for her outfit at son’s second wedding: ‘Why is this nani amma dressed like dulhan?’

Junaid Safdar, son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and grandson of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, married Shanzeh Ali in a lavish ceremony in Lahore. The bride is the granddaughter of Rohail Asghar, a long-time ally of the Sharif family.

While the wedding celebrations quickly went viral, it was the outfits that caught social media attention. Much of the discussion centred on the bride’s Indian designer ensembles and Maryam Nawaz’s striking attire.

Maryam Nawaz became the focal point of conversation even before the bride. For the mehendi ceremony, the Punjab CM wore a yellow and powder-orange lehenga, followed by a traditional mint-green outfit for the wedding itself.

Social media reactions were mixed. Some praised her style, while others accused her of overshadowing the bride. “Maryam Nawaz and her never-ending obsession to dress up/act as a bride,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Maryam Nawaz looks more beautiful than the bride.”

Critics were equally vocal. “She did it to the first bahu and now she’s doing it again. Self-obsessed, pathetic log,” one user wrote. Another said, “That’s the thing. The most important person in a wedding is the bride. Absolutely no one should wear better clothes than the bride.” A further comment read, “So why this nani amma is dressed like a dulhan?”

The bride, Shanzeh Ali, also attracted scrutiny for her fashion choices. She wore a lehenga by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the mehendi, and for the main wedding event, she chose a heavy red saree by Tarun Tahiliani, complemented by a diamond choker with a central emerald.

Her preference for Indian designers sparked criticism from some Pakistani social media users. “Very mid. I’m sure Pakistani designers could have made her something more Pakistani,” one comment read. Others added, “Shame on giving taxes to India” and “What’s this obsession with Indian designers? They drool over our Pakistani clothes and look at this!”