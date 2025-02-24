Chaos reigned in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as a massive brawl erupted in the Spirit Airlines terminal last week. Dozens of passengers were caught on video throwing punches and kicking, creating a scene of absolute mayhem. Authorities are yet to identify the cause of the altercation.

Videos of the altercation, filmed by passengers, went viral on social media, showing violent scuffles near a boarding gate. A shocking video, now circulating widely online, shows dozens of passengers embroiled in a violent fight at a Spirit Airlines terminal in Atlanta. Amid the chaos of punches and kicks, one witness is heard saying, "This is embarrassing."

Watch viral video

Internet reacts to Atlanta Airport fight One user wrote, “Massive brawl erupts at Atlanta airport terminal, and the viral video is wild! Dozens of travelers throwing punches near a Spirit Airlines gate—apparently, someone’s carry-on drama escalated to “Ultimate Fighter: Airport Edition.” A woman on a chair yeeting fists like it’s a WWE match has the internet shook. Hartsfield-Jackson, are we gate-checking our sanity now?”

Also Read | Delta plane evacuation at Atlanta airport leaves 4 injured

Brawl at Atlanta Airport: No suspects or victims identified US-based media outlet TMZ also reported the incident, noting that airport officials are actively investigating the brawl.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the fight erupted on February 19 at the Spirit Airlines gate at Georgia’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Two groups of men and women exchanged punches and kicks.

Also Read | Indian detained at Atlanta airport dies in custody

According to Fox News, the video captures the brawl unfolding in a waiting area near a Spirit Airlines boarding gate. One woman is seen jumping over the seats to join the chaos while a group of men corners and hits another traveller. In a separate clip from the incident, people can be seen desperately fleeing from the scene of the violence.

Also Read | Explosion at Delta Air Lines facility near Atlanta airport, 2 workers killed