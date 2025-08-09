From Candy Apples to Porridge: How to make high-tier recipes in Grow a Garden

The latest cooking event in Grow a Garden has introduced a new item type, food items, which can be exchanged for gourmet seed packs, gourmet eggs, and exclusive rewards. By combining special crops in the cooking pot, the players can prepare dishes of varying rarities, from Common to Transcendent, with higher-tier recipes offering the best chances for rare prizes from the Pig NPC, Chris P.

How cooking works in Grow a Garden According to a Beebom report, players have to gather specific fruits or plants and use the new cooking area in the lobby. Holding the required ingredient and pressing ‘E’ near the pot will begin the process. Once all items are submitted, clicking the ‘cook’ button begins a timer, and once complete, the food item can be collected and given to Chris P.

His cravings change hourly, displayed in a speech bubble above his head. Fulfilling his exact request greatly increases the chance of top-tier rewards. The cooking event in Grow a Garden will be available till August 16.

Grow a Garden: High-tier recipes for big rewards While there are many basic dishes, Divine, Prismatic and Transcendent recipes offer better returns. Larger crops grown with sprinklers increase food size and reward yield. The other high-value items include Smoothies, Sweet Tea, Pies, and Pizza, each with multiple combinations of rare crops.

Some of the high-rarity recipes include:

Candy Apple

Prismatic: 1x Apple + 1x Bone Blossom

Divine: 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Mango

Mythical: 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Blueberry

Ice Cream

Transcendent: 1x Sugarglaze + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom

Prismatic: 1x Banana + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom

Divine: 3x Sugar Apple + 1x Corn

Porridge

Transcendent: 1x Banana + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom

Prismatic: 1x Corn + 1x Banana + 3x Bone Blossom

Divine: 2x Corn + 3x Mango

Grow a Garden: Rewards from cooking events Depending on the dish’s rarity and size, Chris P can award players with gifts like Sheckles, watering cans for common dishes. Rare and Legendary gifts fetch advanced sprinklers, gourmet seed packs, gourmet eggs and mutation sprays, respectively. Divine and Prismatic dishes earn special decorative items, multiple gourmet egg packs or rare plants like Taco Fern.

FAQs Q: How to make a Candy Apple in Grow a Garden? A: Prismatic: 1x Apple + 1x Bone Blossom. Divine: 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Mango. Mythical: 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Blueberry.

Q: How to make Ice Cream in Grow a Garden? A: Transcendent: 1x Sugarglaze + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom. Prismatic: 1x Banana + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom. Divine: 3x Sugar Apple + 1x Corn.