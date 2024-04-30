MasterChef Australia: Indian contestant impresses Jamie Oliver with Pani Puri; celebrity chef says...
In an epic moment, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver was seen giving an animated reaction after tasting the 'pani-puri' and then paid tribute to Sumeet Saigal's hometown, Bengaluru
A recent moment from MasterChef Australia is breaking the internet after an Indian-origin contestant, Sumeet Saigal, impressed the judges with her brilliant 'pani-puris' she prepared during the show. In an epic moment, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver was seen giving an animated reaction after tasting the 'pani-puri' and then paid tribute to Sumeet Saigal's hometown, Bengaluru.