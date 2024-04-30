A recent moment from MasterChef Australia is breaking the internet after an Indian-origin contestant, Sumeet Saigal, impressed the judges with her brilliant 'pani-puris' she prepared during the show. In an epic moment, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver was seen giving an animated reaction after tasting the 'pani-puri' and then paid tribute to Sumeet Saigal's hometown, Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"You're from Bangalore? That dish was bangs galore too," Jamie Oliver can be heard saying after tasting the dish.

The reaction of the celebrity chef is shared widely across social media platforms, with people calling it the "peak Bengaluru moment." As per Hindustan Times, Jamie Oliver's new restaurant in Bengaluru opened last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sumeet Saigal was seen preparing the 'pani-puris' from scratch, and it was wonderful to see how she prepared the dough, potatoes, and spicy water, which earned praise from the judges on MasterChef Australia.

While discussing the technicalities of preparing the dish, Sumeet Saigal said, "The biggest risk with the pani puri is that the puris puff up. The dough is temperamental. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. Just getting every puri to puff is a challenge."

Celebrity chefs learn pani-puri recipe In an Instagram video that is breaking the internet, Sumeet Saigal can be seen explaining the preparation of pani-puri to all the judges, who are watching her very curiously and asking questions. As the judges ate their first pani-puri, they reacted with excitement and seemed to love the taste of the dish. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The internet was full of praise for Sumeet Saigal, with users expressing their love of pani-puri. "Shouldn't Golgappa be illegal in cooking shows? Like how are you supposed to compete with it?" one user said in a comment on the Instagram video.

“Anybody anywhere in the world reacts to pani puri in the exact same manner every single time they pop one into their mouth!! And the best thing is…you can’t stop with one!," another Instagram user said.

