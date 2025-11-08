‘Mat karo’: Rapido driver tries to grab woman's leg during ride, she shares harrowing experience

“Kya kar rahe ho, mat karo”: A teary-eyed Bengaluru woman shared her harrowing experience of being allegedly harassed by a Rapido bike taxi driver during a ride in the city’s central area. In a video, she claimed that the Rapido driver tried to touch her inappropriately during a ride on Thursday evening.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on November 6, came to light after she shared a video detailing her experience on Instagram.