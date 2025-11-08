Subscribe

‘Mat karo’: Rapido driver tries to grab woman's leg during ride, she shares harrowing experience

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated8 Nov 2025, 01:36 PM IST
Screengrab
“Kya kar rahe ho, mat karo”: A teary-eyed Bengaluru woman shared her harrowing experience of being allegedly harassed by a Rapido bike taxi driver during a ride in the city’s central area. In a video, she claimed that the Rapido driver tried to touch her inappropriately during a ride on Thursday evening.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on November 6, came to light after she shared a video detailing her experience on Instagram.

“06.11.2025, in Bengaluru (Karnataka), I faced something I never thought I would. While returning to my PG from Church Street on a Rapido ride, the captain tried to grab my legs while riding,” she wrote in the post.

 
 
