Matcha vs coffee: India grows more curious about 800-year-old Japanese drink; Google searches surge up to 2,500%

India’s interest in drinks is expanding beyond familiar favourites, according to Google Trends data. Matcha, purple yam ube and roasted Japanese green tea hojicha are attracting growing curiosity. Searches suggest people want new flavours, home preparation methods and comparisons before trying them.
Reports suggest that Japanese Zen Buddhist tea ceremonies introduced matcha in the 12th century. For Japanese people, it’s a part of an 800-year-old cultural tradition. Some even connect it to early Chinese powdered tea.
The data show that searches for “how to make matcha” increased by1,300% over the year. Meanwhile, ube and hojicha reached their highest search interest during 2026. These patterns reflect online curiosity, rather than proving how much people actually drink.
Matcha search interest peaked in mid-2025, but people continue exploring the drink. Beginners are asking what matcha tastes like, while others search for equipment. “Matcha whisk” and “matcha bowl” became breakout searches in August 2026. This suggests a growing interest in preparing the drink at home.
Seasonal combinations are also drawing attention. Summer searches for “mango matcha” rose 200% while “strawberry matcha” increased 400%.
During the monsoon, “dirty matcha” and “coconut matcha” attracted breakout interest. Together, these searches suggest curiosity about mixing familiar flavours with newer drinks.
Searches for “matcha health” increased 1,000% while “matcha protein” rose 2,500%. Questions about whether matcha contains caffeine grew 70%.
“Matcha vs coffee” also became a breakout search. These figures, however, show interest in possible benefits, rather than evidence supporting health claims.
The trend now extends beyond cups and kitchens. “Matcha shoes” and “matcha enzyme scrub” emerged as breakout searches over the year. August 2026 also saw surges in matcha candles, face washes, and perfumes. The searches suggest matcha is becoming a lifestyle reference.
Ube, a sweet purple yam, recorded its highest search interest in August 2026. Interest had increased steadily during the previous year. Combinations including “ube matcha” and “ube coconut” became breakout searches. Searches for “ube latte” and “ube cafe” also grew. Telangana led the country’s search interest in ube, according to the data.
Hojicha, a roasted Japanese green tea, reached peak search interest in March 2026. “Hojicha vs matcha” recorded breakout growth as people compared the two drinks. Another burst of curiosity followed in August 2026. People searched for “what is hojicha” and “hojicha latte”, suggesting continued interest among newcomers.
Delhi led the interest in hojicha. Delhi, Goa and Chandigarh also topped searches for “matcha near me”. Together, these trends suggest Indians are exploring unfamiliar drinks through both cafes and home kitchens. Whether this curiosity becomes a lasting habit remains to be seen.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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