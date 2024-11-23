Who is Kanwal Aftab? Pakistani influencer’s private videos leaked after Mathira Khan Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman

Influencer Kanwal Aftab is the latest victim of alleged personal video leaks among Pakistani social media celebrities. However, the authenticity of the leaked MMS video remains unconfirmed.

Updated23 Nov 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Kanwal Aftab is a popular Pakistani social media figure, with 4 million followers on Instagram. her posts usually feature husband and daughter.
Kanwal Aftab is a popular Pakistani social media figure, with 4 million followers on Instagram. her posts usually feature husband and daughter.(Kanwal Aftab via Instagram)

Pakistani TikTik influencer and entrepreneur Kanwal Aftab has become the latest victim in a series of alleged personal video leaks in the country's social media celebrity circles, according to a report by The Economic Times.

After alleged sensitive private videos of Pakistani social media stars such as Mathira Khan, Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman were leaked online over the past few months, Aftab has become the fourth name to join the growing list, it added.

As per the report, the new leaked MMS video and images allegedly show Aftab in a "compromising situation".

The 26-year-old has not yet issued an official statement, and thus authenticity of the video remains unconfirmed.

The ET report noted that Aftab, born January 9, 1998, is a popular social media figure, with 4 million followers on Instagram. her posts usually feature husband Zulqarnain Sikandar and their daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain.

Growing List of Leaks

Prior to this, last week, following the controversy surrounding TikTokers Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman’s alleged MMS leaks, Pakistani TV host and influencer Mathira become the target of online trolls after a private video of hers was leaked on social media.

Reportedly, unverified clips, allegedly showing Mathira in intimate and compromising moments, have sparked widespread discussions online.

Mathira alleged that people were posting fake photographs under her name. The Pakistani TV host took to X to criticise those spreading the video. “People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in. Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense,” Mathira posted on the social media platform.

MMS leaks: Previous cases

Before Khan, Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman met with a similar fate and faced intense trolling after her explicit videos went viral on social media. The controversy forced Imsha Rehman to deactivate her social media account.

The first incident of MMS leak was reported after Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik's intimate video went viral. While the influencer alleged that the video was fake, Pakistani actress Mishi Khan, claimed that Minahil had leaked the video herself.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 05:27 PM IST
