Maths guru RD Sharma goes ‘pythagoras ki kasam’ in unexpected Flipkart Big Billion Days ad, leaves internet amazed

Flipkart's new advertisement ahead of their Big Billion Days sale is winning hearts on the internet, thanks to its unexpected collab. This time, instead of celebrities, sports personalities and influencers, the company featured India’s most recognised mathematics genius and author, Dr R.D. Sharma. The video has left many nostalgic on the internet, reminding them of their school days.

RD Sharma in Flipkart sale ad The ad features Sharma taking a hilarious dig at students who, over the years, have often made fun of the questions in his popular textbooks. Creatively, all of them have been linked to the company's flagship event.

The ad opens with a classroom exam scene where a student remarks, “Thirty watermelons, 60 per cent off?" Another adds, “Thirty more for 20 per cent off? What’s the final price?" To this, the first student exclaims in frustration, “Arre, aise questions banata hai kaun? (Who comes up with questions like this?)"

The camera then cuts to R.D. Sharma, who smiles and cheekily responds, “Naam toh suna hoga (You must have heard my name)." Taking a humorous dig at the scene, he continues, “Log puchte hain, itne tarbooz kaun kharidta hai. Pi bhi irrational hai aur main bhi (People ask, who buys so many watermelons? Pi is irrational, and so am I). Pi lagu."

Adding to the quirky touch, Sharma is seen wearing cufflinks engraved with LHS and RHS. He then reveals that the inspiration behind such questions actually comes from the Flipkart sale, sealing it with the line, “Pythagoras ki kasam."

Watch here:

“The Math is Mathing | Dr. R.D. Sharma | Flipkart Big Billion Days. Phones keep getting faster. Shoes keep getting fancier. Life around us is changing every day. But somehow, math questions have stayed exactly the same,” the post read.

It continued, “So this Big Billion Days, we asked the man who taught us all math — Dr. R.D. Sharma — to change that. He’s inviting you to write math problems for today’s world. The funnier, quirkier, and more real, the better!”

Netizens react to RD Sharma Flipkart ad Reacting to the ad, a user commented, “Hahahaha never meet your heroes, but meet your villains, they might be cute.” “Never knew RD Sharma could be this cool,” added another.

One more commented, “Core traumatic memory unlocked OH MY GOD.”

Someone else also said, “Whoever added that “pi lagu” in the script is a legend!”