‘Maths isn’t mathing’: Bengaluru redditor calls out meal price hike amid LPG crisis

A Reddit post discussing the alleged impact of an LPG shortage on food prices in Bengaluru has caught the attention of social media users, with many debating whether the price hike mentioned in the post is justified.

The post, shared by a user named “riderjohny07” on the subreddit r/bangalore, describes what the author calls the “ground reality” of the LPG crisis, particularly for those who depend on affordable meal vendors near workplaces.

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According to the user, they currently live in a paying guest (PG) accommodation where meals are included without additional charges. However, the food options are basic, typically limited to rice, dal and sambhar.

Despite the restricted menu, the user said they have grown accustomed to simple food after four years of engineering studies.

“So I am living in a PG and they are providing meals without any extra charges or rents (though the meal items are restricted to rice, dal and sambhar). But I am least bothered, as four years of my engineering has taught me how to survive in the bare minimum without complaining,” the Reddit user wrote.

However, the issue arose with the user’s regular lunch vendor near their office, who sells home-style meals prepared outside and delivered to the area.

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These meals typically include rice, dal or sambhar, and a vegetable curry, offering a more varied option compared to the PG menu.

The Reddit user said the price of the meal suddenly increased from ₹40 to ₹60 per plate, which they claim the vendor attributed to the ongoing LPG crisis.

“The cost for veg meal has suddenly increased from ₹40 to ₹60 (50% increase). Freakin ₹20 per plate,” the user wrote.

They also expressed scepticism that the price would return to its earlier level even if the situation improves.

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“I don't think this will be reduced even after the situation calms down or when things become normal,” the post added.

The user further attempted to break down the economics behind the price increase, arguing that the numbers do not seem to fully add up.

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According to the post, if the vendor sells around 50 plates a day, the ₹20 increase per meal would translate into ₹1,000 in additional daily income.

“Even if the vendor sells 50 plates per day… that ₹1,000 additional income is itself worth buying a full cylinder. Maths is not mathing,” the user wrote.

They concluded by saying the price hike would continue to affect them every time they pay for lunch.

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“PG food is basic but manageable; my usual lunch vendor raised the meal price from ₹40 to ₹60 citing the LPG crisis; a 50% hike that likely won’t drop later; feels like the maths doesn’t fully add up,” the user summarised in the post.

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The post soon attracted a wave of reactions from other Reddit users, many of whom shared their own experiences with rising food prices in the city. Several commenters debated whether small food vendors were genuinely struggling with higher fuel costs or simply raising prices in response to the situation.

One user commented, “You expect justice in a capitalistic free market… it runs on greed, man.”

Another user pointed out the sharp rise in cooking gas prices, writing, “The cylinder in black used to be available at ₹1,100, it’s now costing at least ₹2,000.”

Some responses were more cynical about how businesses might respond to the crisis. One user claimed, “My uncle owns a restaurant chain. He recently booked a luxury car (some BMW model, I don’t know which) banking on this additional LPG income. He is not going to remove the shortage surcharge and was telling us he would quietly include it in the MRP itself and remove the surcharge later.”

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Others argued that the price hike may simply be a reflection of supply and demand pressures. “This is a supply-demand issue. Because there isn’t proper clarity, the problem continues. Hopefully once availability improves, prices should return to normal. As you can see in most hotels’ bills, they have mentioned the LPG price hike. Small vendors have increased rates by ₹5– ₹20 depending on the dish,” another user wrote.

While some commenters sympathised with vendors, noting that the costs of cooking gas, ingredients and transportation may have risen simultaneously, others echoed the original poster’s concerns that temporary shortages could lead to lasting price increases.

“They are simply exploiting the LPG issue to increase the price. And they have a good excuse for now. Once things calm down they won’t reduce the price and will say raw material costs have gone up, so the prices will stay the same,” another user wrote.

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(This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.