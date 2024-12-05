Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Matka OTT release: When and where to watch Varun Teja starrer movie?

Matka OTT release: When and where to watch Varun Teja starrer movie?

Livemint

  • Matka OTT release: The film Matka, featuring Varun Tej, failed to impress at the box office is set to make its OTT debut.

Matka OTT release: When and where to watch Varun Teja starrer movie?

Matka OTT release: Actor Varun Tej Konidela's movie Matka which hit theaters on November 14 is all set for its OTT debut. The action drama film which failed to make a mark among fans is all set to the digital release.

Where and when will Matka release on OTT?

Matka released on December 5 and fans can stream the movie on OTT platform Prime Video.

Watch the trailer here

About Matka

In the film, Varun Tej portrays a character who evolves over 24 years, showing him in two different avatars - as a young man and later as a middle-aged individual. Varun's fans will see him in four different get-ups as the film spans multiple stages of his character's life. The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, ensuring a wide reach.

Apart from Varun, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhry, along with a strong supporting cast including Naveen Chandra, Saloni, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, and P Ravi Shankar. The movie is directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments.

Matka Box Office Collection

The film failed to make a mark at the box office. The opening collection of the film stood at 71 lakhs while the numbers dropped to 65 lakhs on Day 2. Data by Sacnilk.com showed that the film managed to reach just 3.01 crore net at the box office in all languages.

Amaran OTT release

Apart from Matka, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's Tamil movie Amaran which received applauds at the box office released on Netflix for online streaming starting today, December 5. Amaran broke multiple box office records and even emerged as the second-highest Tamil grosser of 2024 after Vijay's Greatest of All Times (GOAT).

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.