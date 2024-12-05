Matka OTT release: When and where to watch Varun Teja starrer movie?

Matka OTT release: Actor Varun Tej Konidela's movie Matka which hit theaters on November 14 is all set for its OTT debut. The action drama film which failed to make a mark among fans is all set to the digital release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where and when will Matka release on OTT? Matka released on December 5 and fans can stream the movie on OTT platform Prime Video.

Watch the trailer here

About Matka In the film, Varun Tej portrays a character who evolves over 24 years, showing him in two different avatars - as a young man and later as a middle-aged individual. Varun's fans will see him in four different get-ups as the film spans multiple stages of his character's life. The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, ensuring a wide reach.

Apart from Varun, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhry, along with a strong supporting cast including Naveen Chandra, Saloni, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, and P Ravi Shankar. The movie is directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments.

Matka Box Office Collection The film failed to make a mark at the box office. The opening collection of the film stood at ₹71 lakhs while the numbers dropped to ₹65 lakhs on Day 2. Data by Sacnilk.com showed that the film managed to reach just ₹3.01 crore net at the box office in all languages.