A matrimony app chief executive officer (CEO) has shared an unusual demand made by a client in a LinkedIn post, triggering discussion on social media. Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, shared a detailed post on the networking platform explaining how his client, an IIT graduate earning ₹1.27 crore a year, wanted a bride who had experienced both urban and rural life and could adapt to different situations.

Singh said the client did not care about a woman's "money, looks or family wealth", but was very particular about his specified requirements.

In his post, Singh shared that the client was born and raised in a small town and moved to a city after Class 12. He graduated from IIT and has since built a successful career.

He dated several women from wealthy families in Delhi and Mumbai but could not envision a future with them. "On paper, we were perfect matches. But in real life, something was always missing," he said. "These women grew up in wealthy metro families. Some studied abroad and experienced a very different lifestyle," he added.

Why couldn't he find a suitable life partner? His childhood experiences and exposure to different lifestyles had shaped his preferences, which often differed from those of the women he met. Their choices in music and food, everyday conversations, and views on family, relationships and gender roles did not always align with his upbringing.

He then considered meeting women from smaller towns but faced another kind of disconnect. Having lived in metropolitan cities for more than a decade, his interests and expectations had changed over the years. He wanted to talk about business, technology and new ideas, but often found that the women he met did not share similar interests or perspectives.

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Explaining the situation, Singh said the man felt caught between two different worlds. Women from affluent metropolitan backgrounds could understand his present lifestyle but struggled to relate to his childhood experiences. On the other hand, women who had grown up in smaller towns could understand his roots but could not always connect with the person he had become.

Eventually, he clearly communicated his expectations to the matchmaking team. He wanted a woman who had grown up in a small town, moved to a big city, pursued higher education and established a successful, independent life.

More importantly, he was looking for someone who had experienced both environments and understood the transition from one to the other.

The man described his preference as the 'Two Nation Theory', referring to the distinct social and cultural worlds that can exist within the same country.

According to Singh, what made this requirement particularly interesting was that the man was not looking at a prospective partner's salary, family wealth or social status. Instead, he wanted someone whose life experiences and journey were similar to his own.

How did social media users react to his unusual demand? The post quickly gained traction on social media, prompting several comments from users. Here are some of the reactions:

A user wrote: "He can't use his IIT-level analysis. Love and marriage are matters of heart. No one ever said your wife/partner needs to be at the same intellectual level as you. In life, adjustment comes with a bit of humbleness and bending and stooping a bit."

Another wrote: "Well, my son and daughter found spouses where expectations matched. It is a question of what you want, where you or the other can compromise."