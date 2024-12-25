Kiccha Sudeep's action thriller ‘Max’ is a hit among social media users who “waited for 2 years” for the film. The Vijay Karthikeyaa directorial has been deemed a “blockbuster” by fans.

Netizens also hailed the “paisa vasool” movie as one of the “finest entertainers of the year”.

The Kannada movie, which was released in theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas, is available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Here's how netizens reacted: “A POWER PACKED - Well Executed Action Thriller! A Single Night story - Gripping First Half & Followed by a Solid Second Half,” a user said.

“Kiccha Sudeep Stolen the Entire show With his Mass performance Twist & Turns are Maximum Mass Song placement Climax,” said another user.

“Max is a Sure Shot Blockbuster. Vintage Kiccha Sudeep Is Back,” hailed a fan.

A social media user also warned against watching the movie at a multiplex, saying, “The interval advertisements will ruin the fun of watching the fast-paced movie.” “Go to single-screen theatres and the #MaximumMax unfolding. The movie is so good as a thriller,” he added.

“Kiccha Sudeep back with a bang. Incredible screen presence. Super story line! Maximum box office vasool,” a user hailed Kiccha Sudeep.

“Boss at his best. Vintage kiccha is unmatchable. One of the finest entertainers of the year,” said another user.

A user said: “SUPERB MOVIE MUST WATCH”. While another added, “Excellent Story execution.”

“Twist and turns, Excellent writing. Paisa vasool,” said a user.

However, a few fans were disappointed by the film and believed that the script felt “rushed”.

“We've waited for this film for over 2 years with high expectations, but it completely disappointed us. A humble request to Kiccha Sudeep anna plz choose good scripts and collaborate with reputable production houses and talented directors,” a user said.

“#MaxTheMovie fails to deliver on its promises, falling into the trap of a cliched, hero-centric narrative with over-the-top action scenes that lack emotional depth. The script feels rushed, leaving little room for character development or a meaningful storyline,” another added.