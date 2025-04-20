Maye Musk reacts to PM Modi’s message on Elon: here’s what she said

Mama Musk, Maye, follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweets about her son and Tesla chief Elon Musk very closely, whether it's about their latest call or their meeting in the US.

Maye, who turned 77 yesterday, reshared PM Modi's tweet about his call to Elon, in which the duo talked about “immense potential” for collaboration between India and Elon's Tesla.

“Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation,” PM Modi wrote in the tweet.

“India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” he added.

The talk comes at a time when Elon Musk's companies, Tesla and Starlink, have expressed interest in the Indian market. Tesla is in discussions with Indian officials about building a factory in the country, according to reports.

Here's what Maye Musk said: Maye Musk, a bestselling author, reshared PM Modi's tweet with just two emojis; one with a heart eye, and the other of India's national flag – Tiranga.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Maye Musk has reshared several other tweets involving PM Modi and his son. Previously, she has shared posts about Elon Musk's US meeting with PM Modi, including one with her grandchildren.

The Indian PM met Elon in February during his visit to the US. Musk's three children accompanied the billionaire to Modi's meeting at Blair House in Washington, DC, on February 13.

Elon Musk to visit India in 2025 After the call, Elon Musk called it “an honour” to speak with PM Modi and said he plans to visit India this year.