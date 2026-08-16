MBA graduate quits job after 4 years to find life purpose, internet has a wholesome reaction: ‘Kudos to you’

A woman opened up about her decision to quit her corporate job after spending almost 4.5 years working. She revealed that she walked away from her 9-to-5 job after completing her Master of Business Administration (MBA). The user said that she was relieved after following what her heart wanted.

MBA graduate quits job for content creation User Arpita Sahu took to Instagram and reasoned behind her decision. She said that it was time for her to explore more options in order to find her purpose in life.

"Okay, here's a life update. I have finally quit my corporate job after four and a half years of working hard for it. It's not excitement, it's not sadness as well, I just feel a very strong sense of relief which I'm... I don't know how to explain it," Sahu said in her video.

The woman also mentioned what about being in therapy. She said that she took her decision after talking to her therapist. "You know, my therapist had told me this thing that, in order to understand what you want, you first need to understand what you don't want. I just did not feel that it was my purpose in life, it did not make me happy," added Sahu.

Finding purpose in life So what's next for her? Sahu shared that she wants to focus on finding out what her purpose is while continuing her content creation journey.

"So, in order to find what exactly is my purpose in life, I'm starting with understanding what is not. Here's to the next chapter of creating content, living my life in my own terms. I mean... let's see where the next chapter lies. My fingers are crossed and I know I'm gonna give my best (sic)," said the user.

Sharing her story, she also added to the caption: "Happy Independence Day to me."

"For someone who has spent most of her life doing what was expected of her, leaving a stable job after 4.5 years feels like a very big deal(sic)," she wrote.

She also added that a version of her thought that she would keep doing the "right thing" in life, which included things like studying hard, getting good grades, building a good career, earning well and more.

"And then somewhere along the way, I started wondering… but what if I want something different? So this is me giving myself permission to find out(sic)," she explained.

"I’m scared, obviously. But I’m also incredibly excited. And more than anything, I feel proud that I finally listened to that little voice that had been asking me to pause and question whether this was really the life I wanted. I don’t know exactly what the next chapter looks like yet. And maybe that’s the most exciting part (sic)."

Watch:

Internet reacts The video has now gone viral on social media, prompting reactions from netizens. Replying to the video, someone wrote in the comments, "Not everyone has the courage to choose themselves and follow their heart. It takes real guts to take such a big step. So proud of you my girl (sic)."

"I think this thought struck to many of us. But to actually taking the step kudos to you!! Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours (sic)," added another.

One more said, "Glad you made it out of the Matrix! (sic)"