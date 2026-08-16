MBA graduate quits job after 4 years to find life purpose, internet has a wholesome reaction: ‘Kudos to you’

A woman opened up about her decision to quit her corporate job after spending almost 4.5 years working. She revealed that she walked away from her 9-to-5 job after completing her Master of Business Administration (MBA). The user said that she was relieved after following what her heart wanted.

Advertisement

MBA graduate quits job for content creation User Arpita Sahu took to Instagram and reasoned behind her decision. She said that it was time for her to explore more options in order to find her purpose in life.

"Okay, here's a life update. I have finally quit my corporate job after four and a half years of working hard for it. It's not excitement, it's not sadness as well, I just feel a very strong sense of relief which I'm... I don't know how to explain it," Sahu said in her video.

The woman also mentioned what about being in therapy. She said that she took her decision after talking to her therapist. "You know, my therapist had told me this thing that, in order to understand what you want, you first need to understand what you don't want. I just did not feel that it was my purpose in life, it did not make me happy," added Sahu.

Advertisement

Finding purpose in life So what's next for her? Sahu shared that she wants to focus on finding out what her purpose is while continuing her content creation journey.

"So, in order to find what exactly is my purpose in life, I'm starting with understanding what is not. Here's to the next chapter of creating content, living my life in my own terms. I mean... let's see where the next chapter lies. My fingers are crossed and I know I'm gonna give my best (sic)," said the user.

Sharing her story, she also added to the caption: "Happy Independence Day to me."

"For someone who has spent most of her life doing what was expected of her, leaving a stable job after 4.5 years feels like a very big deal(sic)," she wrote.

Advertisement

She also added that a version of her thought that she would keep doing the "right thing" in life, which included things like studying hard, getting good grades, building a good career, earning well and more.

"And then somewhere along the way, I started wondering… but what if I want something different? So this is me giving myself permission to find out(sic)," she explained.

"I’m scared, obviously. But I’m also incredibly excited. And more than anything, I feel proud that I finally listened to that little voice that had been asking me to pause and question whether this was really the life I wanted. I don’t know exactly what the next chapter looks like yet. And maybe that’s the most exciting part (sic)."

Advertisement

Watch:

Internet reacts The video has now gone viral on social media, prompting reactions from netizens. Replying to the video, someone wrote in the comments, "Not everyone has the courage to choose themselves and follow their heart. It takes real guts to take such a big step. So proud of you my girl (sic)."

Advertisement

"I think this thought struck to many of us. But to actually taking the step kudos to you!! Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours (sic)," added another.

One more said, "Glad you made it out of the Matrix! (sic)"

Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home MBA graduate quits job after 4 years to find life purpose, internet has a wholesome reaction: ‘Kudos to you’