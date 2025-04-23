McDonald’s takes Indians in US down memory lane with veg burger, adds ‘nostalgic value’ to fast food

In Chicago’s West Loop, there’s a unique McDonald’s called the Global Menu Restaurant. It is located right under the company’s headquarters and training centre.

Since 2018, it has served popular items from McDonald’s menus around the world. Right now, plant-based eaters are excited about the McAloo Tikki burger.

The spicy potato and pea patty with tomato and tangy mayo. It’s a rare vegetarian-friendly option that’s not just fries or ice cream. Vegans can skip the mayo to enjoy it too.

This restaurant isn’t just special, it’s experimental. Open to the public, it changes its international offerings every 12 weeks.

One visit might offer a Chicken McSpicy from Singapore or a Banana Tart McFlurry from Japan. But, don’t expect the same items next time.

It’s a place where McDonald’s tests global favourites. It is a fun and tasty stop for food lovers looking for something different from the usual Big Macs.

Tanmay Dhuri tasted the veg burger, which reminded him of his younger days in India.

"It has nostalgic value to it. It's not like something that's unique like in a flavour way, but it's just that everybody had it for so long," he told Axios.

McAloo Tikki burger The McAloo Tikki burger was launched in India in 1998 and quickly became a hit. It combined Indian flavours with a crispy potato and peas patty, spiced with Indian spices.

Its success made it McDonald’s most iconic local menu innovation. Over time, the recipe has been improved. Now, there is less salt. The company claims there are no artificial colours or preservatives.

McDonald's tried selling a plant-based burger called the McPlant in the United States. It used a Beyond Meat patty in 2022. But, it didn't become popular.