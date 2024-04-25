Meanwhile in Pakistan: Man kills friend for taking a bite of his girlfriend's burger
In a shocking incident, a young man in Karachi, Pakistan shot dead his friend over a petty fight on a burger. The accused Daniyal shot dead his friend Ali Keerio, for taking a bite of a burger from his girlfriend. The incident occurred at the Defence Phase 5 area in Karachi in February and the police arrested Daniyal after an investigation and his trial is expected to begin soon.