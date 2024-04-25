In a shocking incident, a young man in Karachi, Pakistan shot dead his friend over a petty fight on a burger. The accused Daniyal shot dead his friend Ali Keerio, for taking a bite of a burger from his girlfriend. The incident occurred at the Defence Phase 5 area in Karachi in February and the police arrested Daniyal after an investigation and his trial is expected to begin soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report by news platform ARY News, the accused Daniyal is the son of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nazir Ahmed Mirbahar while the victim Ali Keerio, is the son of a session court judge.

The incident occurred on February 8 when Daniyal invited his girlfriend, Shazia to his residence where Ali Keerio and his brother Ahmer were present. Daniyal ordered two burgers for himself and Shazia, but Ali Keerio ate some portion of Shazia's burger, which ignited a tussle between Daniyal and his friend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the situation escalated, Daniyal shot Ali Keerio with a guard's rifle, and the victim was seriously injured in the incident. Ali Keerio was rushed to the nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The Karachi Police held a detailed inquiry into the case and concluded that the SSP's son was responsible for killing his friend. The police have submitted the report to their senior officials and the accused has been arrested. The ARY News report said that Daniyal's trial is expected to commence soon.

Pakistani vlogger faces heat for recording her visit to sister's grave In other news from Pakistan, a YouTube vlogger was slammed on social media platforms for recording her visit to her sister's grave. In the video, YouTuber Noor Rana shared her complete visit to her sister's grave, which evoked a sharp reaction from social media with people angry at her for creating content out of her sister's death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Shame on you for making content on your sister's death," posted a YouTube user.

