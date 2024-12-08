Mechanic Rocky OTT release date: Action-comedy film starring Vishwak Sen Mechanic Rocky follows Rocky's struggle. Set to premiere on OTT platform, the film had a disappointing box office performance, grossing only ₹ 10.87 crore against a ₹ 20 crore budget.

Mechanic Rocky OTT release date: Telugu-language action-comedy film starring Vishwak Sen and Meenakshi Chaudhary, which was released in theatres on November 22, is set to premier on the digital screen soon. Directorial debut of Ravi Teja Mullapudi failed to mark a mark at the Box Office as it grossed ₹10.87 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker IMDb. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film was made with a production budget of ₹20 crores and was released on 1,000 screens globally, as per a media reports. After disappointing run at the Box Office, it eyes OTT platforms. Initially, it was set to release on October 31, coinciding with Diwali festival but was postponed to November 22. It opened with ₹1.55 Box Office collection on Day 1.

When and where to watch Mechanic Rocky on OTT Before finding out where this movie will be available and when, let's know the plot. Vishwak who plays the role of ‘Rocky’ is a mechanic, who runs a driving school alongside his father, Naresh. One fine day, a local don named Sunil assaults him, demands ₹40 lakhs and attempts to take his land. Rocky requests for some time to to save his driving school. However, Rocky's father passes away during this period and he discovers that his father has an insurance policy valued at ₹2 crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Excited, he approaches a bank officer Maya, played by Shraddha Srinath, who informs him that the beneficiary named in his father's will is not Rocky, but someone else. Find out more about the movie after its debut on OTT.

According to Amazon’s website, Mechanic Rocky will be available for online streaming on OTT platform Prime Video from December 20, 2024.