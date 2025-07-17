Medical breakthrough in UK! Babies born after IVF using DNA from three people

At least eight babies have been born in the UK using DNA from three people, thanks to a groundbreaking fertility technique designed to stop the passing on of inherited genetic diseases. Known as mitochondrial donation treatment (MDT), the method involves using healthy mitochondria from a donor to replace faulty ones in a mother’s egg—preventing serious and often fatal conditions linked to mitochondrial defects, Sky News reported.

These babies carry nuclear DNA from their biological mother and father, and a small portion of mitochondrial DNA from a female donor. Early medical follow-ups show no signs of the disorders the treatment aims to prevent, offering hope to families with a history of such illnesses.

How the three-parent baby technique works Mitochondria are tiny structures in cells that produce energy. When they don’t work properly, they can lead to severe conditions affecting the brain, muscles, heart and other organs. MDT works by removing the faulty mitochondria in a woman’s egg and replacing them with healthy ones from a donor. The mother’s nuclear DNA, which makes up most of a person’s genes, is kept intact.

As a result, the baby inherits DNA from three people: the mother, the father, and the donor woman. However, the donor's contribution is less than 1% of the child’s total genetic material.

Legal and ethical backdrop The UK became the first country to approve the use of mitochondrial donation in 2015. The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) regulates the treatment, and the Newcastle Fertility Centre has led the procedure under strict guidelines.

Though some have raised ethical concerns about the idea of “three-parent babies” and the limits of genetic intervention, many experts argue that the benefits of preventing devastating diseases outweigh these concerns.

Early outcomes give hope So far, the babies born through MDT in the UK are healthy and show no signs of mitochondrial disease. Doctors say the early results are “highly promising”, though more long-term monitoring is needed. Families involved in the programme have called the treatment “life-saving” and expressed deep gratitude.

Experts stress that MDT is not a cure for people already affected by mitochondrial conditions, but rather a way to prevent these illnesses in future generations.

Global interest and future use While the UK leads in allowing and overseeing this treatment, other countries remain cautious. In the US, such procedures are permitted only as part of clinical trials.