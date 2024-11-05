Meesho under fire for selling gangster t-shirts featuring Lawrence Bishnoi; company responds

Meesho faces backlash for selling t-shirts featuring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, raising concerns about online radicalisation. Filmmaker Alishan Jafri highlighted the dangers of glorifying crime, particularly affecting youth, and called for accountability in e-commerce. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated5 Nov 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Meesho under fire for selling gangster t-shirts featuring Lawrence Bishnoi; company responds
Meesho under fire for selling gangster t-shirts featuring Lawrence Bishnoi; company responds(X/@alishan_jafri)

E-commerce platform Meesho is under fire for listing t-shirts featuring the image of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Filmmaker-journalist Alishan Jafri brought attention to this issue, describing it as an example of "India's latest online radicalisation".

Jafri raised concerns on social media, noting that such merchandise was being sold not only on Meesho but also on other platforms like Flipkart, with prices as low as 168.

Jafri emphasised that selling apparel branded with Bishnoi’s likeness, including the term “gangster” on some items, contributes to the glorification of criminal figures. He further highlighted that certain products seemed to target children, raising alarms about potential influence on young minds.

“At a time when the police and NIA are struggling to stop youths from joining gang crime, social media influencers are making quick money by promoting gang content and glorifying gangsters,” Jafri wrote on X (formerly Twitter),

According to Jafri, such content could inspire youths towards crime, pointing out real incidents where young people were influenced by gangster-related content.

Citing examples, Jafri mentioned a case involving a 15-year-old from Deoria, who, reportedly motivated by gangster-themed media, killed his friend. He also referred to a group of teenagers in Delhi

They formed a gang called “Badnaam Gang” with plans to commit violent acts for online notoriety. These examples, according to Jafri, illustrate how gang culture can impact impressionable youth.

Public backlash quickly followed Jafri’s post, with many condemning Meesho for allowing such merchandise. Some users expressed disappointment, suggesting that Meesho should be "de-platformed" for promoting criminal figures. Others warned that encouraging gangster culture could harm Indian society.

Meesho responds

In response to the criticism, Meesho removed the controversial t-shirts from its platform.

“We have taken immediate action to deactivate the products. Meesho remains committed to providing a safe and trusted shopping platform for all our users," a Meesho spokesperson told HT.

