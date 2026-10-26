Meet Abijit Ganguly: Stand-up comedian leaves Mumbai after 9 years; more celebs settle from Maximum City; here’s why

Stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly has left Mumbai after nine years and moved to Bengaluru. Explaining his decision on Instagram, he pointed to constant construction and concerns about family life. With a baby, he wanted more greenery, open space and spacious schools in future.

Ganguly said he had shifted out of Mumbai in the previous week. He described living in the city as feeling like life on “hard mode”. His post reflected growing frustration with projects, renovations and the disruption surrounding them.

“...there'll always be that next project, next renovation to make your life tough. And if nothing else, they'll break an existing one completed just few years ago to make something bigger,” Ganguly wrote.

“Living in Mumbai constantly felt like life in hard mode. And with a baby in picture, wanted to have a little bit of greenery and space around. And eventually schools with space,” he added.

The comedian moved to the Maximum City from Delhi nine years ago. He said he had initially loved the city. But his feelings changed over time. According to him, the change became especially noticeable after the lockdown.

“Incidentally I think Mumbai was good to live as long as 'Dilli se aaya hai kya?' used to be an insult. Now let's see," he concluded.

Ganguly’s departure comes alongside other public figures choosing homes outside Mumbai. Their reasons include difficult commutes, personal well-being, quieter surroundings and business needs. However, moving away does not always mean leaving the city permanently.

Comedian Tanmay Bhat’s journey offers a different example. Following AIB’s collapse in late 2018, entrepreneur Kunal Shah advised him to consider Bengaluru.

Bhat spent a substantial period there, rebuilding his career and exploring the startup world. He also focused on his health and developed his digital and investment interests.

After a couple of years, Bhat returned to Mumbai. He now lives there and operates his creative agency, Moonshot. His experience differs from Ganguly’s current decision to relocate his family to Bengaluru.

Goa has also attracted several entertainment personalities seeking a different lifestyle. Television actress Narayani Shastri moved there with her husband, citing exhausting travel in Mumbai. She said reaching sets could sometimes take two to three hours.

Nafisa Ali and Pooja Bedi also chose Goa’s slower pace for personal well-being. Choreographer and director Remo D’Souza shifted his primary base there to escape Mumbai’s constant rush.

Singer Lucky Ali chose farm life in the Himalayan foothills and Bengaluru’s quiet outskirts. Juhi Chawla and Jai Mehta developed an organic farming retreat in Mandwa. They kept work ties with Mumbai while seeking time away from its heavy pollution.

For Ganguly, his explanation centres on everyday living and his child’s surroundings. His Instagram post combines disappointment about Mumbai’s changing character with hopes for more space.

The interest in “Abijit Ganguly” was high on Google India during 24-25 October:

View full Image View full Image The interest in “Abijit Ganguly” was high on Google India during 24-25 October ( Google India )

Social media reactions Social media users reacted to Ganguly’s Instagram post. The responses have been mixed.

“All cities in this country are in a perpetual state of construction. Hello from Hyderabad,” wrote one of them.

“The money made from Mumbai allows you to say so,” commented another user.

Another user wrote, “Talk about Bangalore, everything is under development, under construction, and people are living under so much stress. Mumbai isn’t alone in this.”

“People of Mumbai are the only saving grace that this city has, to be very honest. If not for work and money, I really don't think anyone would be fighting the battles Mumbai throws at you every single day,” came from another.