Meet Chander Prakash, KBC's first 'crorepati' of the season: All about him

In KBC Season 16, Chander Prakash Sharma, a 22-year-old UPSC aspirant, emerged as the first crorepati, winning 1 crore. His inspiring journey included overcoming significant health issues, impressed host Amitabh Bachchan during the episode.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published28 Sep 2024, 03:19 PM IST
Chander Prakash Sharma
Chander Prakash Sharma(X)

The first "crorepati" of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati’s (KBC) Season 16, Chander Prakash Sharma, a UPSC aspirant, grabbed the attention of the nation.

In the episode which aired on Wednesday, 22-year-old Chander, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor district, maintained a calm and composed conduct throughout the game. This impressed the host and Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

KBC, a popular quiz competition show, contestants tackle progressively challenging questions to earn significant cash prizes.

Meet Chander Prakash Sharma, KBC Season 16th's 1st ‘crorepati’

From the moment of his birth, Chander was faced with a series of relentless health challenges, according to a local news website, Daily Excelsior. The most daunting of them, according to the report, was a severe intestinal blockage.

Despite having undergone seven major surgeries, his journey is far from complete; doctors have now advised him an eighth procedure, said Daily Excelsior.

His narrative is not merely one of survival but also a testament to the strength of hope and perseverance.

During the episode Bachchan praised his determination and tenacity after revisiting his ups and downs in life on screen.

What was the 1 crore question?

Chander had managed to reach the final rounds without exhausting all the lifelines in the quiz show.

For the 1 crore question, the UPSC aspirant was asked which country’s largest city is a port with an Arabic name meaning “abode of peace.”

Caught in a though spot, Chander used the “Double Dip” lifeline for the question. He then correctly chose "Tanzania" as the answer, which took him to the 7 crore jackpot question.

But by the jackpot round, Chander had lost all his lifelines. Caught in a tight spot, he chose to quit the game.

Chander left KBC with a cash prize of 1 crore, and a Hyundai Venue SUV.

 

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 03:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsMeet Chander Prakash, KBC’s first ’crorepati’ of the season: All about him

