Meet Chander Prakash, KBC’s first ’crorepati’ of the season: All about him

The first "crorepati" of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati’s (KBC) Season 16, Chander Prakash Sharma, a UPSC aspirant, grabbed the attention of the nation.

In the episode which aired on Wednesday, 22-year-old Chander, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor district, maintained a calm and composed conduct throughout the game. This impressed the host and Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

KBC, a popular quiz competition show, contestants tackle progressively challenging questions to earn significant cash prizes.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan schools KBC contestant for his ’burden’ remark on women

Meet Chander Prakash Sharma, KBC Season 16th's 1st ‘crorepati’ From the moment of his birth, Chander was faced with a series of relentless health challenges, according to a local news website, Daily Excelsior. The most daunting of them, according to the report, was a severe intestinal blockage.

Despite having undergone seven major surgeries, his journey is far from complete; doctors have now advised him an eighth procedure, said Daily Excelsior.

His narrative is not merely one of survival but also a testament to the strength of hope and perseverance.

During the episode Bachchan praised his determination and tenacity after revisiting his ups and downs in life on screen.

What was the ₹ 1 crore question? Chander had managed to reach the final rounds without exhausting all the lifelines in the quiz show.

For the ₹1 crore question, the UPSC aspirant was asked which country’s largest city is a port with an Arabic name meaning “abode of peace.”

Caught in a though spot, Chander used the “Double Dip” lifeline for the question. He then correctly chose "Tanzania" as the answer, which took him to the ₹7 crore jackpot question.

Also Read | 17-year-old Anna Leigh Waters likely to become highest paid pickleball player

But by the jackpot round, Chander had lost all his lifelines. Caught in a tight spot, he chose to quit the game.