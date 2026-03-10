Meet Chef Harmeet: The man behind Surat’s pizzeria on Asia-Pacific’s Top 50 list

A pizzeria from Surat, Gujarat, has earned a place on one of the world’s most respected pizza rankings. Cucina Marinara, run by pizzaiolo Chef Harmeet, has secured the 47th position on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list, marking a first for the state.

The rankings were announced at an awards ceremony in Tokyo on March 9, where 50 Top Pizza, widely considered one of the most influential global pizza guides, revealed its annual list of the best pizzerias across the Asia-Pacific region.

The achievement is particularly notable because Cucina Marinara earned the recognition within just five months of opening. Sharing the news on Instagram, the restaurant wrote that the ranking makes it “the first pizzeria ever from Gujarat to feature on this prestigious list.”

Chef Harmeet on the idea behind Marinara For Chef Harmeet, the restaurant began with a simple goal — bringing authentic Italian flavours to a market largely dominated by global chains.

“When we opened Marinara, the market was dominated by multinational brands like Domino’s, Pizza Hut and others,” he said in a recent Instagram video.

"I wanted to focus on a small group of people who truly appreciate authentic Italian taste. The idea was to create a place where people could experience the real flavours of Italian cuisine.”

Looking back at the early days, he says persistence was key.

“If I could go back to day one, I would tell myself — keep going. It will be a bumpy ride, but people will enjoy your work.”

The pizza that defines the restaurant When asked which dish best represents the pizzeria, Chef Harmeet has a straightforward answer: Marinara.

His personal go-to order, however, is slightly different — Marinara topped with burrata and chilli oil, which he calls “the best combination.”

Experimentation has also been part of the journey. One dish that initially didn’t work but was later perfected was Love Triangle.

There’s also one detail he wishes customers paid more attention to: enjoying pizza the traditional way.

“One thing customers don’t notice but I care a lot about — cut your own pizza,” he said.

Other Indian pizzerias on the list India had two other entries on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list. da Susy in Gurugram ranked 11th, while Leo’s Pizzeria in Delhi secured the 41st spot.

Chef Susanna Di Cosimo of da Susy also won the Pizza Maker of the Year 2025 special award.