Meet Gujarat’s ’rich’ thief who drove Audi lived in a ₹1 crore flat near Mumbai

According to the Valsad district police, Rohit Solanki maintained his luxurious lifestyle as he committed the thefts

Gujarat police has recently arrested a thief like no one else; this seasoned offender has a history of robberies spanning across Indian states. But how is he different from any other thief?

Meet Rohit Kanubhai Solanki who was arrested for robbery of 1 lakh in Vapi, but there was just so much more! This thief drove a luxury car Audi and lived in a luxurious flat in Mumbai.

According to an India Today report, Gujarat police who had thought of Solanki as just another petty thief was in for a surprise when this rich robber confessed to at least 19 thefts.

Here is what the interrogation revealed:

Rohit Solanki lived in a lush flat of over 1 crore in Mumbai's Mumbra area and drove an Audi.

He had confessed to 19 thefts including 3 in Valsad, two each in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, one each in Surat, Porbandar, Selwal, and Maharashtra.

Solanki, according to India Today report, told the Gujarat police that he had committed 6 more thefts in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh but through bribery.

During the investigation, the police got to know that Solanki had changed his name to Arhan to marry his Muslim lover.

'Modus operandi of Rohit Solanki'

According to the Valsad district police, Rohit Solanki maintained his luxurious lifestyle as he committed the thefts. He stayed in luxury hotels, travelled by flight and booked hotel cabs during the day. Solanki conducted recce in societies during the day to plan his thefts.

Gujarat police, as quoted by India Today, said Solanki enjoys partying in dance bars and nightclubs in Mumbai, and was addicted to drugs. They have claimed that the rich thief spends nearly 1.50 lakh on drugs monthly.

 

