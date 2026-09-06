Meet Ishanvi Sakharpe: A Class 6 Virginia student who used science to save dolphins

As our oceans get busier with boats and fishing vessels, marine life is increasingly paying the price. But where most see an inevitable problem, a Class 6 student from Virginia saw an opportunity for science to step in. Her innovative approach to keeping dolphins safe from human activity has now earned her national recognition.

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Who is Ishanvi Sakharpe? Ishanvi Sakharpe, a student at Old Donation School in Virginia Beach, has been named the 2026 Virginia State Merit Winner in the prestigious 3M Young Scientist Challenge. Her award-winning project, titled ‘Dolphin Guard,’ seeks to mitigate the hazards dolphins face in heavily trafficked waters.

According to the official Young Scientist Lab, which lists Sakharpe’s project among its top tier of innovations this year, Dolphin Guard bridges classroom science with real-world ecological preservation. The core philosophy driving her research is proactive conservation.

Rather than reacting after a marine animal has already been harmed by a boat propeller or fishing net, the project investigates how scientific intervention can identify and reduce these dangers before they escalate into fatal encounters.

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3M Young Scientist Challenge The 3M Young Scientist Challenge is a premier national competition designed for middle-school students across the United States. To participate, students are required to submit a short video presentation detailing a novel invention or scientific solution to resolve an everyday problem affecting their community or the world.

According to the Young Scientist Lab's guidelines, entries are rigorously evaluated on several criteria, including creativity, scientific knowledge, persuasiveness, communication skills, and overall presentation.

The 2026 iteration of the challenge opened for submissions in January and culminated in the announcement of the State Merit Winners this June. Sakharpe’s Dolphin Guard stood out among a highly competitive field to secure the state title.

Foundation in Mathematics and Logic However, Sakharpe’s aptitude for problem-solving extends far beyond environmental science; she has a well-documented history of analytical excellence.

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Official Math Kangaroo records highlight her consistent success in competitive mathematics over several years. In 2025, she was a vital member of ‘The Kangaroo Pi-oneers,’ a team representing Old Donation School that clinched the Grade 6 national gold medal in the Math Kangaroo Team Competition. Beyond team accolades, she has also placed prominently in Math Kangaroo’s individual national and state rankings.

This strong foundation in competitive mathematics provides a crucial lens into her success as a young scientist. The core competencies required for advanced math—logical reasoning, structural problem-solving, and persistent curiosity—are the same cognitive tools needed to develop functional environmental technology.

For Sakharpe, these skills have now been channelled toward protecting marine ecosystems and answering a fundamental question: how can technology facilitate a safer coexistence between humans and wildlife?

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Ultimately, Dolphin Guard represents a compelling blueprint for the future of STEM, demonstrating what happens when a young student observes a real-world crisis and deploys science to build a tangible solution.

Technology Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home Meet Ishanvi Sakharpe: A Class 6 Virginia student who used science to save dolphins