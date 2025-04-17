Meet Jason Knauf: Ex-royal aide behind Meghan Markle bullying claims, named Prince William- led Earthshot’s CEO

Jason Knauf, a former senior aide to both Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives, has been appointed as the new CEO of the Earthshot Prize, Prince William’s ambitious environmental initiative. The announcement came on 17 April, with Knauf stepping into the role immediately, succeeding Hannah Jones who is set to leave this summer after four years leading the organisation.

Prince William praised Jones’s achievements and expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Knauf in guiding the prize through its next phase of growth and impact.

Knauf’s appointment comes with a notable backdrop, as he was the royal aide who, in 2018, submitted a formal complaint alleging bullying by Meghan Markle during her time as Duchess of Sussex—a claim she strongly denied.

The controversy surrounding the complaint led to an internal investigation by Buckingham Palace and changes to staff policies, though details were not publicly disclosed.

Despite this, Knauf has maintained a close working relationship with Prince William, having served as communications secretary for both royal couples before their offices separated. He later became CEO of the Royal Foundation, overseeing William and Kate’s charitable work, and continued his involvement with the Earthshot Prize as a trustee prior to this new appointment.

Who is Jason Knauf? Jason Knauf is an American-born communications professional originally from Texas, who grew up mainly in Virginia. He studied at the University of Pittsburgh before moving to New Zealand to attend Victoria University of Wellington. Later, he earned a master’s degree in politics and communication from the London School of Economics.

Knauf’s early career included roles in New Zealand politics and financial institutions such as the Royal Bank of Scotland and the UK Treasury.

Knauf joined the British royal household in 2015 as communications secretary, initially working for Prince William, Prince Harry, and their wives.

He became closely involved with the Sussexes following their engagement but parted ways with them in 2018 amid the bullying allegations.

After the royal split in 2019, Knauf continued to serve Prince William and Catherine, eventually becoming CEO of their Royal Foundation until early 2022. He was honoured as a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order in 2023 for his service.