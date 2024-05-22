Meet Kami Rita: Nepali Sherpa scales Mount Everest for 30 times, says THIS after creating new record
Kami Rita Sherpa ascended the 8,849-metre Mount Everest peak via the traditional southeast ridge route
Scaling the world's highest mountain peak, Mount Everest is a dream of many climbers, and while some prepare their whole life to dominate nature, the likes of Nepal sherpa guide Kami Rita Sherpa make it sound like a walk in a park. The 54-year-old created a new record on Wednesday after he scaled the giant Mount Everest for the 30th time.