Meet Kerala farmer who traded rubber for organic lemons. The payoff? ₹13 lakh in peak-season earnings | How he did it?

After spending nearly three decades working in the Gulf, Rajan Mathew returned to Kerala and took a different approach to farming: replacing rubber trees on his family’s land with lemon plants. His venture in Vilakkudy village near Punalur in Kollam district has since grown into an organic lemon orchard that produces tonnes of fruit annually, according to 30Stades.

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Mathew cultivates lemons on 0.8 acres and sells the produce directly to customers for as much as ₹260 per kg during periods of peak demand. The business model combines cultivation with direct retail sales, bulk orders and the sale of lemon saplings.

Why did Rajan Mathew replace rubber with lemons? Mathew’s decision was driven by the economics of cultivation. Declining returns and high production costs had made rubber farming less attractive, while Kerala continued to depend heavily on lemons sourced from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he noticed rising lemon prices and saw an opportunity to grow the fruit locally.

“I wondered why we couldn't grow them here,” Mathew told 30Stades.

He began planting lemon saplings before returning permanently from the Gulf in 2022. He initially planted around 140 saplings but later reduced the number to approximately 100 to give the trees more room to grow.

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How 100 lemon trees produce around five tonnes annually Mathew grows different varieties, including Ganapathi lemons, which are used in religious rituals, and the Assam variety Kaji Nimu, which can bear fruit throughout the year.

According to 30Stades, a mature tree can produce around 50 kg of lemons annually. With approximately 100 trees, the orchard has the potential to produce around five tonnes a year.

Mathew uses organic inputs such as Jeevamrut and fish amino acid to support plant growth and soil health. His farm also has organic certification, according to the report.

The 30 Stades report puts his earnings at nearly ₹13 lakh during the peak season. This figure should be distinguished from annual revenue and net profit, neither of which is established by that headline alone.

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How does the Kerala farmer sell his produce? Rather than depending entirely on wholesale traders, Mathew sells lemons through his own retail outlet and accepts bulk orders for weddings and other functions. Such events can require between 1,000 and 1,500 lemons at a time.

He has also started selling saplings, creating another source of income from his experience in lemon cultivation.

This approach gives the business multiple routes to market: fresh produce for individual customers, bulk supplies for events and planting material for other growers.

Why Kerala farmers are exploring alternatives to rubber Mathew’s decision reflects a broader search among some farmers in Kerala for crops that may offer better returns than rubber.

A September 2025 report by Scroll, republishing reporting from Mongabay, documented farmers experimenting with crops such as rambutan, dragon fruit, avocado and mangosteen. It also highlighted challenges including changing weather patterns, water requirements, supply-chain constraints and uncertainty over long-term profitability.

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Experts have cautioned that replacing one monoculture with another can create environmental risks.

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Mathew’s experience illustrates how identifying local demand and building direct sales channels can shape a farming business. However, the viability of switching crops depends on factors such as cultivation costs, yields, prices and the ability to find buyers consistently.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.