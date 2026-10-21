Meet Kerala woman who turned ₹250 into mushroom business earning ₹90 lakh annually: Here's how she did it

A ₹250 investment in mushroom farming became the starting point for a business generating an estimated ₹80–90 lakh in annual revenue for a couple in Kerala. Shije and her husband, Thankachan, built their venture from a small home-based experiment into a mushroom business spanning cultivation, product sales and training, The Economic Times reported.

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Shije began growing mushrooms in 2007 with five mushroom beds, investing ₹250 in the initial supplies, according to the report. What started on a small scale subsequently developed into Coon Fresh, a business the couple launched in 2009.

The venture illustrates how a low-cost agricultural activity can develop into a commercial operation by expanding beyond the sale of fresh produce.

From five mushroom beds to 6,000 According to The Economic Times, the couple expanded their operation from five mushroom beds to around 6,000 beds, with annual production reaching approximately 12 tonnes of mushrooms.

The growth highlights the role of scaling cultivation capacity in turning a home-based activity into a business. However, the initial investment of ₹250 should not be confused with the total capital required to build and operate the enterprise at its current scale.

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The report puts the business's annual revenue at around ₹80–90 lakh, based on information shared by Shije. Revenue represents total sales, not profit; the business's operating expenses, margins and capital expenditure were not specified in the available report.

How Coon Fresh expanded beyond mushroom cultivation The couple's business extends beyond growing and selling fresh mushrooms. Coon Fresh also sells mushroom spawn and mushroom-based products, according to the report.

This diversified approach allows the venture to participate in different parts of the mushroom-farming value chain. Spawn sales serve other growers, while processed or value-added products offer an additional avenue beyond fresh-produce sales.

The business also conducts mushroom-farming training programmes for students and farmers. Shije and Thankachan have reportedly trained around 10,000 people, creating an additional activity alongside cultivation and product sales.

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Kerala couple targets ₹ 1.6 crore revenue With annual revenue estimated at ₹80–90 lakh, the couple is now targeting ₹1.6 crore, according to The Economic Times.

Achieving that goal would require revenue to nearly double from the reported current level. The available report does not specify the timeline for the target or the investment and capacity expansion needed to achieve it.

The couple's journey offers a business lesson beyond the headline ₹250 investment: starting small can make experimentation accessible, but building a sizeable enterprise requires sustained expansion, multiple revenue streams and the ability to serve a larger market.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.